CPM demands cancellation of power agreements

Nandyal: Former MLA Gafoor started a Jeep Yatra in Nandyal on Thursday. CPM leaders and activists participated in the launching of the three-day Yatra, which will be held from Nandyal to Nellore, demanding cancellation of power agreements and addressing key public concerns.

Speaking at the rally, Gafoor strongly criticised the alliance government’s stance on electricity tariffs. “Before coming to power, they promised to reduce electricity charges, but now they are burdening the people. How is this fair?” he questioned.

He stated that the upcoming Maha Sabha meetings would focus on unresolved projects in Rayalaseema, farmers’ issues, and public grievances, with future agitations planned accordingly.

Commenting on recent political developments, Gafoor accused the TDP leadership of prioritising internal power struggles over governance.

“TDP leaders seem to be pushing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to the forefront, while grooming Minister Nara Lokesh for the Deputy CM post and Pawan Kalyan for the CM position. Instead of addressing people’s concerns, they are engaged in political manoeuvring?” he remarked.

The former MLA also took a dig at the ruling coalition’s governance style, stating that within just eight months in power, they already appear restless. It seems they cannot survive without power, he commented.

On Amaravati capital project, Gafoor questioned the sudden sanctioning of Rs 69,000 crore for infrastructure development, including Assembly and High Court. Why is such a massive amount being allocated now? Is this their ancestral wealth? he asked, raising concerns over financial transparency.

Issuing a strong warning, Gafoor declared that if the government fails to implement promised ‘Super 6’ welfare schemes, the CPM and its allies will ensure severe consequences for the ruling coalition.

The Jeep Yatra is expected to intensify public discourse on governance failures and put pressure on the government to act on key issues.