CPM demands withdrawal of true up charges of Rs 6,072 cr

Vijayawada: The CPM demanded here on Friday that the AP State Electricity Regulatory Authority should immediately withdraw the instructions allowing the Discoms to impose Rs 6,072 crore on the consumers in the name of FPPCA charges.

CPM state secretary V Srinivisa Rao in a statement said that the people are already burdened with high prices of commodities and no

employment opportunities and also with decreased income.

The imposition of FPPCA (true up) charges which would be collected for the power consumed several years back is deceitful. This cruel condition was part of the reforms introduced by the World Bank.

The latest order was to collect 83 paise per unit from November, 2024 to January 2026 for the energy consumed in 2022-23. This is burdensome to all the consumers in general and very burdensome for the poor. For instance, the

family, which consumes 30 units per month, has to pay Rs 2.73 per unit as against the present Rs 1.90 per unit which is 44 per cent more.

The NDA government, which promised during the elections that they would reduce the power tariff and control the power charges, is actually increasing them manifold. The NDA government in the State is continuing the wrong policies of the previous government which indulged in short term power purchase, the CPM leader said.

He said that the CPM is demanding immediate abolition of true up charges. He appealed to the people to resist and protest the imposition of true up charges.