CPM frowns at land grabbing by ruling party men

Vijayawada (NTR District): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) said that the State government was conducting land survey only to find out the vacant lands and to grab them. A team of CPM leaders headed by its State executive member Ch Babu Rao and comprising Donepudi Kasinath, B Ramana Rao, Ch Srinivas, Nizamuddin, G Venkateswara Rao (Konda), Sundarramaraju, Koteswara Rao and others visited the Irrigation lands of Budameru region at Ramakrishnapuram in the city, which were allegedly usurped by the ruling party leaders.

Addressing the media, party leaders Babu Rao and Donepudi Kasinath criticised that the ruling party leaders grabbing the lands, who were supposed to protect the lands, is an example of 'fence eating crop'. It is highly reprehensible that the government remained silent when the Irrigation lands worth several crores of rupees were grabbed by the people's representatives, they pointed out.

'After furore over the issue, the officials installed a board at the grabbed land stating that the land belonged to Irrigation department, but no action was initiated against the persons responsible for the land grabbing. An FIR was filed without mentioning the names, Babu Rao noted. The CPM leaders demanded that the Central MLA should respond and file criminal cases against the persons, who attempted to grab land and the land should be used for the public purpose.

They said that there was no response from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who vowed that action would be taken against the persons, who indulged in corruption, and the administration was silent over the issue. The construction of Jagananna Colonies has been going on at a snail's pace while the land grabbing is going on at high speed, they stated.

Babu Rao said that the State government started land survey in the towns, cities and the villages and the ruling party leaders are identifying the vacant lands to sell them to fill their pockets. He alleged that the land grabbers levelled the land using JCBs in broad day light, but the administration did not take any action. 'The land grabbers were not named and cases were not filed against them. It is highly absurd that the officials stated that they received no information from people,' Babu Rao criticised.

The CPM leaders warned that they would launch an agitation to protect the government lands.