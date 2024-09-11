Live
Just In
CPM seeks permanent solution to Budameru problem
Party leaders urge CM to render assistance to the flood- affected families, give exemption from payment of power bills for two months of August and September
Vijayawada: CPM state leaders submitted a representation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu requesting the latter to find a permanent solution to the Budameru floods problem to the residents of Vijayawada and other parts of NTR and Krishna districts.
CPM state secretariat members Y Venkateswara Rao, Ch Baburao, V Umamaheswara Rao, D Ramadevi and K Prabhakar Reddy met the CM on Tuesday and submitted a representation explaining the problems being faced by the residents of Ajit Singh Nagar and scores of colonies in and around Vijayawada and other parts of erstwhile Krishna district due to Budameru floods.
They urged the CM to render assistance to the flood affected families, give exemption from payment of power bills for two months, August and September, to implement loan waiver to the farmers who suffered loss due to Budameru floods in rural areas.
They requested the CM to strengthen the Krishna river Karakatta also and give immediate financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to each family and pay the total compensation after conducting the survey.