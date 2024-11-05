CPM stages HUGE protest against true up charges

Vijayawada: The CPM activists staged a massive demonstration here on Monday against the proposal to impose an additional true up charges of Rs 11,000 crore on the power consumers.

They raised slogans against the NDA government stating that it went back on its assurance that it would not raise the power tariff.

Addressing the gathering, CPM state executive member Ch Babu Rao said that the CPM would launch a state-wide agitation from November 8 to 14 highlighting that the NDA government was following in the same pattern of the previous government.

He said that it was not proper to punish people for the mistakes committed by the previous government instead of setting it right. The CPM workers burnt down the copies of the notification issued by the Discoms.

The CPM leaders including Donepudi Kasinath, Boyi Satyababu, Sridevi and others said that the true up charges would be collected for the next 15 months at the rate of Rs 1.5 per unit additionally for the energy consumed in 2022.

They said that it was outright cheating to go back on their promise that they would not increase the tariff like the previous government.

The government, which is spending Rs 2,500 crore in the name of free gas cylinders, has been imposing Rs 17,000 crore on people, they said.

It is ridiculous that the energy minister said that they have nothing to do with the true up charges. They demanded the Chief Minister to intervene and set things right. CPM leaders B Ramana Rao, P Krishna, K Durga Rao, N Srinivas, Kalyan, PV Anjaneyulu, Supraja, Kamala, K Durga Rao, Sitaramulu, Suribabu, Prain, Sekhar and others participated.