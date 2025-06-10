CPM stages protest on drainage problem

Tirupati: Protesting the apathy of corporation officials in taking up repairs to the damaged drains and in preventing the pollution of Telugu Ganga drinking water, CPM activists led by its district secretary Vandavasi Nagaraju staged a dharna at Municipal office here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagaraju said that the residents of 34 and 44 divisions have been facing problems due to the delay in completing drainage works. ‘The corporation personnel dug up at several places including Sundaraiah Nagar and Railway Colony for drains, but they forget to fill them, causing inconvenience to the residents,’ he pointed out. In addition to the drainage problem, due to the leakage of Telugu Ganga water supply pipes, drainage water is getting mixed with drinking water at many places, resulting in people receiving contaminated drinking water, the CPM leader criticised.

He further alleged that following the complaints from the residents, Municipal Commissioner N Mourya inspected these localities, but so far, no action was taken up to complete reconstruction of drainage canals and also check contamination of drinking water.

CPM leaders and residents submitted a petition to the Commissioner Mourya, who assured to solve the issue immediately.