CPM strongly opposes power tariff hike
Under the aegis of the CPM, a protest was held at Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy circle in Kodumuru mandal.
Kodumur (Kurnool district): Under the aegis of the CPM, a protest was held at Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy circle in Kodumuru mandal.
Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) mandal secretary GP Veeranna presided over the event, during which electricity bills were symbolically burnt at the Bhogi bonfire.
Speaking on the occasion, CPM mandal secretary Kamarthi Raju criticised the coalition government in the State for imposing a burden of Rs 18,000 crore on the people of Andhra Pradesh in the name of ‘True-Up charges.’
He demanded immediate rollback of the decision. He also objected to the agreement made with Gautam Adani to install smart meters in every household, expressing concerns that these meters would increase financial burden.
Raju said that earlier, electricity bills were paid bi-monthly or monthly, but with the introduction of smart meters, consumers would need to recharge their accounts in advance. He compared the situation to mobile recharges, stating that if the recharge is exhausted, the electricity supply would be cut off, causing inconvenience to households.
Similar protests were staged at various mandal head quarters across the erstwhile Kurnool district. T Veeranna, Gangadhar, handloom leaders Kumar, Buddappa, Shankar, Venkatesh, Sekhar, Nagaraju, CITU gram panchayat workers Maddileti Madhu, Venkatesh, and others were present.