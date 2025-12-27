CPM warns of united struggles in State

Vijayawada: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has strongly demanded immediate withdrawal of the PD Act imposed on noted public movement activist, farmers’ leader and CPM Anakapalli district secretariat member Appalaraju, and his unconditional release. Condemning what it described as the authoritarian attitude of the ruling coalition government, CPM leaders said that suppressing public movements through illegal cases and arrests is a blatant attack on democracy.

Under the leadership of the CPM, a protest was organised at Mahanti Market on Besant Road on Friday, demanding the revocation of the PD Act against Appalaraju.

As a mark of protest against state repression, party leaders and activists demonstrated by chaining their hands. CPM leaders Ch Baburao and Donepudi Kashinath addressed the gathering.

The speakers alleged that the PD Act, which is meant to be invoked against hardened criminals, rowdies and drug traffickers, has been unlawfully slapped on a people’s leader who has been consistently fighting alongside local residents to resolve public issues. They said this was an unprecedented misuse of the law, noting that in the last 45 years after the Emergency, Andhra Pradesh has not witnessed the PD Act being used against political leaders or social activists.

CPM leaders accused the government of acting at the behest of corporate interests, particularly in land acquisition for pharma companies, bulk drug parks, cement plants and other projects, while branding those who resist as criminals.

Terming the situation an ‘undeclared Emergency’, the CPM said this was not just a party issue but a serious threat to civil liberties. They warned that if the PD Act against Appalaraju is not withdrawn, united struggles would be intensified across the State. The protest was attended by CPM leaders PV Anjaneyulu, Kota Kalyan, Bhupathi Ramana, P Krishna, Durga Rao, Chandrasekhar, Nageswara Rao and others.