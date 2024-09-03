CPR training programme held at NSU

Tirupati: In an effort to equip students and staff members with lifesaving skills, Department of Education in National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati and University Health Centre in collaboration with Department of Women’s Studies, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), organised a ‘CPR training programme’ on Monday.

Inaugurating the programme, Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy emphasised the importance of CPR in saving lives and highlighted the need for such training programmes. Cardiologist in SVIMS Prof Vanaja delivered a keynote address on critical emergencies, including cardiac arrest and obstructed airways. Another Cardiologist in SVIMS Dr Varun provided a practical demonstration of the CPR procedure. NSU Registrar Prof RJ Ramasree was also present.