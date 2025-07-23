CRDA allots 1, 756 returnable plots

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) conducted an e-lottery for the allotment of returnable plots at its headquarters at APCRDA office at Lenin Centre in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

This initiative aims to benefit farmers who contributed their land under the Land Pooling Scheme for the development of state capital Amaravati.

A total of 1756 plots comprising 1033 residential and 723 commercial plots were allotted to 134 farmers from Penumaka village through an online random selection system. The e-lottery commenced at 10:00 am.

Before the final allotment, APCRDA conducted a trial run to familiarise farmers with the process. Following the live e -lottery, officials issued provisional certificates to the farmers who secured returnable plots.

The event was supervised by several senior officials. Special Deputy Collector (FAC), CRDA Lands department, V David Raju, who coordinated the programme, stated that GIS staff and village surveyors were specially appointed to help farmers understand the geographical location of their allotted plots.

He advised beneficiaries to complete the registration process at the earliest, assuring that no fee would be charged for plot registration.

Farmers who could not attend the e-lottery can collect their provisional certificates from the office of the Competent Authority, Penumaka.

APCRDA Director V Srinivasa Rao, Planning Department Director (FAC) V Suresh Kumar, special deputy collector AG Chinni Krishna, IT Department additional director Peddi Ajay Babu, project managers Lakshmi Prasanna and Ch Siva Shankara Rao, along with other CRDA officers and staff were present.