CRDA holds gender committee meeting

Guntur: Aspart of the capital Amaravati construction project, the Social Welfare wing of APCRDA has formed gender committees under the Self-Help Group network to safeguard women’s rights. These committees work towards the prevention of child marriages, prohibition of dowry, and protection of women from domestic violence and sexual harassment.

The gender committee meeting was held at the CRDA office in Tullur under the supervision of the Social Welfare Wing. As part of the meeting, a training programme was organised, attended by over 30 women from 25 villages across the capital region. The programme was conducted under the supervision of CRDA Social Welfare Wing DCDO Borra Srinivasa Rao, and facilitated by gender specialist CH Niteesha.

Speaking on this occasion, Niteesha enlightened the participants on key topics such as laws preventing violence against women, gender equality, the Domestic Violence Act, the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Dowry Prohibition Act. She engaged in interactive discussions, answering participants’ questions and sharing insights on women’s protection mechanisms.