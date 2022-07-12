Create awareness on family planning methods: Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy

Tirupati: World Population Day has been celebrated by the district medical and health department and SV University in Tirupati on Monday. The day is celebrated on July 11 every year while the theme for this year is 'A world of 8 billion: Towards a resilient future for all – Harnessing opportunities and ensuring rights and choices for all".

On the occasion, District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy has released a poster and said that health workers should create awareness on the family planning methods. Posters should be displayed at every PHC. Joint Collector DK Balaji, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, deputy DEMO Dharmendra and statistical officer Nagendra Kumar participated.

Later, DM&HO Dr Sreehari flagged off a rally marking the occasion. It started at DM&HO office and reached the Town club area. The DM&HO said the newly married couples should follow family planning methods. The contraceptives were available at every PHC and they can be taken by consulting concerned medical officers.

Additional DM&HO Dr C Aruna Sulochana Devi, district immunisation officer Dr Santha Kumari, district Malaria officer L Srinivasulu and statistical officer Nagendra Kumar were present.

SETVEN, Tirupati organised a programme at the department of Population Studies of SV University. Rector Prof V Srikanth Reddy participated as chief guest and said that as per the traditions of Hindu families, there should be two children in every family to strengthen the love and affection.

SVU College of Arts principal Prof BV Muralidhar said that one or two children per family slogan should be followed. Population growth is a sensitive issue and due to the depletion of natural resources it will be difficult to meet the necessities of entire population.

SETVEN CEO Dr V Muralikrishna said that people should voluntarily adopt family planning methods so that the natural resources can be made available to the future generations. Population studies department Head Dr T Chandrasekharaih, Prof Sankar Ganesh and Dr P Vivek spoke.

Elocution competitions were held at SPW degree and PG college, SVU Campus school and other institutes. SETVEN manager K Mohan Kumar and others participated.