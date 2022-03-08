Create awareness on women rights: ZP chief Kathera Henry Christina

Guntur: Zilla Parishad chairperson Kathera Henry Christina said that there is need to create awareness among women on their rights and child marriages.

She felt that if women are encouraged, they will achieve anything. She addressed the meeting held at Women and Child Welfare Department at the ZP office premises and distributed prizes to the winners in the sports meet conducted to the ZP women employees in connection with the International Women's Day.

She said women should know their rights.

Guntur city Women and Child Welfare officer Krishnaveni, Anganwadi supervisors B Niramala, Sailaja, Neelima, Kavitha and Swati were among those present.