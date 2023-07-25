Live
- Telangana’s tomato farmer earns Rs 2 crore
- Elon Musk might be sued for rebranding Twitter to X.com soon: All details
- Warangal to bear brunt of heavy rains today
- Rare record: ‘Baby’ beats ‘Sarileru..,’ ‘Sakaru Vari..’ and ‘Sarainodu’
- Hyderabad: Brain dead girl’s organs donated to save lives!
- Driver killed as ambulance turns turtle after hitting divider in Hyd
- Apple to bring a truly bezel-less and notch-free iPhone display
- Missing IIT Hyderabad student found dead
- Intensity of rain to increase in Odisha
- Five dead amid heavy rain in K'taka, cities inundated
Just In
Create confidence in govt by disposing grievances says Collector M Gautami
Anantapur-Puttaparthi: District Collector M Gautami received grievances from the public at Spandana programme held at the Collectorate on...
Anantapur-Puttaparthi: District Collector M Gautami received grievances from the public at Spandana programme held at the Collectorate on Monday.
Speaking on the ocassion, Gautami asked the officials to dispose every petition and create confidence in the government as chief minister was giving top priority for Spandana programme. She asked officials to give top priority to ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ and take every grievance that comes to them seriously.
In-charge Joint Collector Gayatri Devi also participated. RDO Madhusudan Reddy and Assistant Collector Prashanth Kumar and housing PD Keshava Naidu were present. Over 504 petitions were received in the programme.
In Puttaparthi, District Collector P Arun Babu also received 700 petitions from the people. Every petition, he said should be given proper response. He advised the officials to pay special attention to Spandana and Jaganannaku Chebudam’ programme as the CM is personally monitoring the results of his pet programme.