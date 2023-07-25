  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Create confidence in govt by disposing grievances says Collector M Gautami

District Collector M Gautami going through the petitions presented to her at Spandana programme in Anantapur on Monday.
x

District Collector M Gautami going through the petitions presented to her at Spandana programme in Anantapur on Monday.

Highlights

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: District Collector M Gautami received grievances from the public at Spandana programme held at the Collectorate on...

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: District Collector M Gautami received grievances from the public at Spandana programme held at the Collectorate on Monday.

Speaking on the ocassion, Gautami asked the officials to dispose every petition and create confidence in the government as chief minister was giving top priority for Spandana programme. She asked officials to give top priority to ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ and take every grievance that comes to them seriously.

In-charge Joint Collector Gayatri Devi also participated. RDO Madhusudan Reddy and Assistant Collector Prashanth Kumar and housing PD Keshava Naidu were present. Over 504 petitions were received in the programme.

In Puttaparthi, District Collector P Arun Babu also received 700 petitions from the people. Every petition, he said should be given proper response. He advised the officials to pay special attention to Spandana and Jaganannaku Chebudam’ programme as the CM is personally monitoring the results of his pet programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad