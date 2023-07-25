Create confidence in govt by disposing grievances says Collector M Gautami

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: District Collector M Gautami received grievances from the public at Spandana programme held at the Collectorate on Monday.

Speaking on the ocassion, Gautami asked the officials to dispose every petition and create confidence in the government as chief minister was giving top priority for Spandana programme. She asked officials to give top priority to ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ and take every grievance that comes to them seriously.

In-charge Joint Collector Gayatri Devi also participated. RDO Madhusudan Reddy and Assistant Collector Prashanth Kumar and housing PD Keshava Naidu were present. Over 504 petitions were received in the programme.

In Puttaparthi, District Collector P Arun Babu also received 700 petitions from the people. Every petition, he said should be given proper response. He advised the officials to pay special attention to Spandana and Jaganannaku Chebudam’ programme as the CM is personally monitoring the results of his pet programme.