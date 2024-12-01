Creating plug-in and work hubs in villages soon says CM Chandrababu Naidu

Rayadurgam (Anantapur district) : Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was given a rousing reception at the helipad in Nemakallu village in Bommanahal mandal in Rayadurgam constituency on Saturday afternoon.

The Chief Minister was here to celebrate the pension festival in the village by disbursing pension in person at the beneficiary doorsteps.

Being the main flagship programme of the TDP-led Alliance government, Chandrababu Naidu is making it a point to participate in the event every month in different Assembly constituencies.

District Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar, SP P Jagadesh, Joint Collector Shivanarayana Sharma, assistant collector Vinuthna and SERP CEO Veera Pandiyan were among the officials who welcomed the Chief Minister.

Besides Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Payyavula Keshav, Handlooms, Textiles and BC Welfare minister S Savitha, government whip and Rayadurgam MLA Kalava Srinivasulu, MP’s Ambica Lakshminarayana and B K Parthasaradhi, MLAs Daggupati Prasad, Amilineni Surendra, G Jayaram, B Sravani, M S Raju, Kandikunta Venkata Prasad, Palle Sindhura, Paritala Sunitha and ex-MLAs Palle Raghunatha Reddy, Prabhakar Choudhury, ex-MLC Tippeswamy and others gave a rousing reception to the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister after arriving by a helicopter drove straight to the houses of beneficiaries of NTR Bharosa Pension scheme at the Indiramma Colony and entered into the house of one Palturu Rudramma and presented a pension of Rs 4,000 to her. He also enquired from her about the welfare of her family members.

Naidu also visited the house of a beneficiary Boya Bhagyamma who is completely disabled and presented Rs 15,000 pension to her.

He later visited Anjaneya Swamy temple at Vemakallu and offered prayers. The Chief Minister patted the district collector for doing a good job in the district. SP Jagadesh also interacted with the Chief Minister.