Creation of Alluri district: Kshatriya Seva Samithi thanks CM YS Jagan

Tadepalli: Representatives of Kshatriya Seva Samithi called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Monday and felicitated him for setting up a new district named after freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.

The representatives have also thanked the Chief Minister for setting up a Kshatriya Corporation for the welfare of the Kshatriya community and expressed their gratitude as the State government agreed to officially celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Government Whip Mudunuri Prasada Raju, Kshatriya Corporation Chairman Patapati Sarraju, Kshatriya Seva Samithi president Pericharla Nagaraju, general secretary Nadimpally Nani Raju, vice-presidents Dr Raghuramaraju, V Venkateswara Raju, All India Kshatriya Federation Secretary Ramesh Datla, Bhimavaram Kshatriya Parishad member Gadiraju Subbaraju, South-Indian Kshatriya Association member Mantena Somaraju and others were present on the occasion.