CREDAI property expo from tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: CREDAI Visakhapatnam will be conducting 9th property expo from December 23 to 25 at Gadiraju Palace on Beach Road, in MVP Colony in the city.

Disclosing this on Thursday, CREDAI chairman K S R K Raju (Sai), president Dharmender Varada and honorary secretary V Sreenu said the objective of the property show was to bring all stakeholders of the real estate sector under one roof and enable potential customers to choose their dream home or real estate investment. In the biggest expo of the state, various varieties of flats, plots, villas, luxury apartments, gated community complexes, building materials, home loan and project finance offers would be showcased for customers that would suit their budget at the location of their choice, they said.

Over 96 exhibitors with more than 300 projects, building materials, banks and financial institutions including SBI as title sponsor would participate. As a part of the Swach Bharath initiative, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is setting up the ‘Toilet 2.0 Expo’ within the CREDAI Property Expo.

YSRCP regional coordinator Y V Subba Reddy will inaugurate the show.