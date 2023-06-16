Live
- New Delhi: Railway Board pulled up signalling staff in April for using ‘short-cuts’
- Hyderabad: Man arrested for possession of Army Supply Liquor Bottles
- India exploring ways to meet global farm challenges: Narendra Singh Tomar
- Orissa High Court stays tax demand of firm due to non-constitution of tribunal
- Heatwave to prevail in Odisha for next 4 days
- Jharsuguda: Butterfly Park set up by Vedanta Aluminium
- Modi’s nine-year visionary leadership transforming country: Prakash Javadekar
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - June 16
- Adipurush Producers Respond to Nepal Backlash, Remove Controversial 'Sita Is The Daughter Of India' Dialogue
- Keep your kid’s hair healthy in summer
Cricketer Bharat calls on CM YS Jagan
Says he is proud to represent Indian Test team as wicket keeper from the state
Vijayawada: Indian cricket team player K S Bharat (Kona Srikar Bharat) called on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Thursday. Bharat was accompanied by his parents Mangadevi and Srinivasa Rao, coach Krishna Rao and YSRCP MP P Mithun Reddy. Bharat gifted to the Chief Minister a jersey autographed by the team members. He said he was feeling proud for representing the Indian Test team as wicket keeper from the state and this happening after Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister.
“I shared my happiness with him and he also felt very happy. Taking him as inspiration I urged him to extend his support,” the cricketer said, adding the Chief Minister had suggested that he should stive to bring laurels to the state and the country. He said the government was working hard to improve the basic infrastructure in the state and promote sports. He expressed the hope that it would encourage more sportspersons shine at the national level.