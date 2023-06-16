Cricketer Bharat calls on CM YS Jagan

Vijayawada: Indian cricket team player K S Bharat (Kona Srikar Bharat) called on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Thursday. Bharat was accompanied by his parents Mangadevi and Srinivasa Rao, coach Krishna Rao and YSRCP MP P Mithun Reddy. Bharat gifted to the Chief Minister a jersey autographed by the team members. He said he was feeling proud for representing the Indian Test team as wicket keeper from the state and this happening after Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister.

“I shared my happiness with him and he also felt very happy. Taking him as inspiration I urged him to extend his support,” the cricketer said, adding the Chief Minister had suggested that he should stive to bring laurels to the state and the country. He said the government was working hard to improve the basic infrastructure in the state and promote sports. He expressed the hope that it would encourage more sportspersons shine at the national level.