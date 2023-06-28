Crime rate has gone down significantly in Kurnool, Nandyal dists: DGP

Kurnool: DGP KV Rajendranth Reddy reiterated on Tuesday that the crime rate is under control in the erstwhile Kurnool district.

When compared to the previous year, the crime has declined significantly, the DGP said during a press conference at Veda Vyas Auditorium here.

He said the police department was relentlessly striving to keep the crime rate under control. He pointed out that cases like murders and attempt to murder have gone down.

He further said that as a strict vigil was kept on the criminals and their movements, the crime rate has been controlled. Some people were making baseless allegations that the law and order has declined in the State, he said.

The DGP asserted that the law and order conditions were under control in the entire State. “We will give apt response at the right time to the people making allegations,” he said.

He hailed the services being rendered by women police, village and ward secretariat staff in maintenance of proper law and order conditions.

The DGP accompanied by Kurnool Range DIG S Senthil Kumar, SPs of Kurnool and Nandyal, G Krishnakanth and K Raghuveera Reddy and the Additional SP (SEB) Krishnakanth Patel felicitated the women police with cash rewards and awards.

Later, the DGP held a meeting with the police officials of Kurnool and Nandyal districts and gave them suggestions on how to motivate staff to work more efficiently.