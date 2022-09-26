Crimes against women increasing in state: AIDWA

Nellore: All India Democratic Women's Association general secretary Mariam Dhawale said there has been no stringent action from the government even though atrocities against women are increasing steadily. Addressing the 15th state conference at Jetty Sesha Reddy Bhavan in the city on Sunday, she said the government was adopting double standards saying they are taking measures to reduce the crimes against women on one side and on another side, they are promoting the state-owned liquor trade.

She said such intoxicant material shouldn't be made available to the people who commit offences under the influence of it. She said they had introduced two resolutions that to control crime against women and control intoxicant material and control escalating prices of essential commodities.

Dhawale said the state was also supporting the centre for its meaningless guidelines in providing employment to the rural poor. Even though Nirbhaya Fund available, the BJP-led government was not considering its very purpose of utilisation, she added.

AIDWA national leader S Punyavathi accused the state government of encouraging ganja growers and traders instead of initiating stern action against them. She charged that there was no sincerity in the government in implementing the Disha Act. There was no action when a parliament member behaved offensively in a video conversation with a woman without proper dressing and still, the YSRCP government was blaming others failing to act properly. They should have given an explanation to the huge section of the women population of the state on the act and what action they had initiated against an erring MP, she said. She warned that they would take up agitations on DWCRA, NREGS, Abhaya Hastam, and other issues if the state government fails to respond to their requests.

AIDWA state leaders Savitri, Priyanka and district secretary SK Mastanbi were present.