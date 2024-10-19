Crops in 9,260 acres damaged in Prakasam district: official

Ongole: The heavy and incessant rains received for almost a week have damaged crops spread over 9,260 acres in Prakasam district, according to preliminary estimates by the agriculture department.

District agriculture officer (DAO) Srinivasa Rao said that the rains have damaged crops in 9,260 acres belonging to 3,231 farmers of 89 villages in 17 mandals of the district.

He explained that about 4,300 acres of bajra crop belonging to 1,642 farmers, about 2,600 acres of cowpea crop belonged to 876 farmers, about 2,100 acres of black gram crop belonging to 625 farmers, about 200 acres of paddy belonging to 68 farmers, about 62 acres of cotton belonging to 18 farmers, and about 7 acres of jowar belonging to two farmers were damaged due to the rains.

He said that bajra, jowar and paddy crops were in the harvesting stage, black gram and cowpea were in the vegetative stage while cotton was in the first picking stage.

The DAO announced that the crop loss details will be sent to the government and efforts will be made to provide relief to the farmers as soon as possible.