Crops in Sarvepalle drying up: Kakani

Nellore: YSRCP district president and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has alleged that despite sufficient water available in Somasila Kandeleru reservoirs, crops in Sarvepalle constituency are getting dried up following negligence of Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy as he was least bothered about farmers advantages.

The YSRCP district president along with party leaders and farmers has inspected water flowing to Kagithalapuru Ganga Cheruvu from Kanupur canal on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kakani Govardhan Reddy has alleged that due to non-supply of water from Somasila South Feeder Canal(SSFC) crops in as many as six villages on Podalakur mandal, and Kagithalapur village in Msnubolu mandal were getting dried up.

The YSRCP leader has pointed out that non-performance of silt removal in the irrigation canals leads to such pathetic situation.

While finding fault with the comments of Sarvepalle TDP MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy over helping the farmers by constructing check dams, Kakani Govardhan Reddy questioned if the version of Somireddy is really fact why the crops are in Sarvepalle constituency getting dried.

The YSRCP leader has alleged that despite water is being stored in the Check Dams, water is not reaching tail-end areas as TDP leaders were illegally pumping the water in some areas.

The YSRCP leader has demanded the government to initiate action for proper supply of water for agriculture operations in the interest of farmers in Sarvepalle constituency. He warned of launching stir if government failed to provide proper Minimum Support Price (MSP) to the farmers of their produce. Party leaders were present.