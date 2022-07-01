CRPF Battalion Raising Day celebrated

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): On the occasion of 42 Bn CRPF Raising Day on Friday (July 1), 42 Battalion CRPF, Rajahmundry organised a mela at 42 Battalion headquarters here on Thursday. Satish Kumar, the Commandant inaugurated this Mela in the presence of G Suresh Babu, Second-in-Command; Senthil Kumar, Second-in-Command; and other CRPF officers.

Families of officers and Jawans, and civilians participated in this Mela. Food stalls were arranged and various competitions in different sports and games were held.

Jawans, officers, and their family members, especially children enthusiastically participated and made this event memorable.