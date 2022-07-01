  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CRPF Battalion Raising Day celebrated

Staff and family members enthusiastically participating in the competitions organised at the Mela at 42 Battalion headquarters in Rajahmundry on Thursday
x

Staff and family members enthusiastically participating in the competitions organised at the Mela at 42 Battalion headquarters in Rajahmundry on Thursday

Highlights

Staff and family members enthusiastically participating in the competitions organised at the Mela at 42 Battalion headquarters in Rajahmundry on Thursday

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): On the occasion of 42 Bn CRPF Raising Day on Friday (July 1), 42 Battalion CRPF, Rajahmundry organised a mela at 42 Battalion headquarters here on Thursday. Satish Kumar, the Commandant inaugurated this Mela in the presence of G Suresh Babu, Second-in-Command; Senthil Kumar, Second-in-Command; and other CRPF officers.

Families of officers and Jawans, and civilians participated in this Mela. Food stalls were arranged and various competitions in different sports and games were held.

Jawans, officers, and their family members, especially children enthusiastically participated and made this event memorable.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X