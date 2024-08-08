Live
Crucial TDP Politburo to meet now
First politburo meeting of TDP to be held today at Mangalagiri.
Vijayawada : First politburo meeting of TDP to be held today at Manglagiri. This meeting to be chaired by Party president N Chandrababu Naidu will discuss about the nominated posts sharing between the alliance partners. It is learnt that 60% will be given to TDP leaders and workers who stood by the party and faced several problems. About 25% posts may be given for Janasena and 15% for BJP.
The meeting will also discuss the atrocities committed on party rank and file during YSRCP regime. The Politburo will thank NDA government at Centre for allocating funds for Amaravati, Polavaram and other projects.
It will also give guidelines on how party leaders should work with people for their welfare. Naidu is likely to give list of Do's and Dont's for party activists.