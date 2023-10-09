CS appreciates Collector for ‘Bangarukonda’ scheme

Rajamahendravaram: Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy congratulated East Godavari district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha for giving satisfactory results with the participation of the officials and public in Bangarukonda scheme, which was undertaken as an experiment. He said that it is commendable that 383 children have become normal within three months due to the programme undertaken in June.

Collector Madhavi Latha explained the details of Bangarukonda scheme to the CS in a review meeting here on Sunday. She said that this was undertaken with the participation of the people in June and 1,283 children were taken care of by Balamitras (donors) for six months.

The Collector said that among the children aged 6 months to 6 years, children with weakness, anaemia, and growth deficiency were identified.

The Collector said that the return of 383 children to a normal state in three months, was because of the cooperation of donors and the coordinated efforts of various departments. She said that in future, Bangarukonda scheme programme will be expanded further by taking the cooperation of public representatives and voluntary organisations.

Collector Madhavi Latha said that 683 girls have joined schools in the district under Beti Bachao and Beti Padao. She informed that out of 8,423 pregnant women in the district, 5,549 were tested and 1,003 of them were anaemic.

Along with providing food with adequate nutritional value, medical services will be provided to them. She said that 42 new children have been identified for inclusion in this scheme and the process of adopting them also has to be done.