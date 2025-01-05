CS inaugurates ‘Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal’ scheme in Kurnool

Kurnool: Chief Secretary of the State government K Vijayanand announced the implementation of Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal scheme to provide nutritious meals to 1,48,149 students studying in 475 Government Junior Colleges across the State.

On Saturday, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand inaugurated the scheme at Government Junior College in B Camp, Kurnool, marking its launch for intermediate students.

Expressing happiness for being a part of this prestigious programme initiated in new year, the Chief Secretary noted the scheme, previously implemented only up to 10th grade in government schools, has now been extended to inter students. The scheme will provide balanced and nutritious meals to foster intellectual and physical development among the students.

Explaining key highlights of the scheme, the CS said it will benefit students of 475 Government Junior Colleges, including 23 in Kurnool district, covering 8,678 students. The government has allocated Rs 28 crore for this financial year and plans to spend Rs 86 crore from the next academic year.

Meals for 398 junior colleges are linked with nearby government schools, ensuring quality and timely delivery. Separate arrangements have been made for the remaining 77 colleges, said the CS. CS Vijayanand informed that the menu includes a variety of dishes each day, ensuring a balanced diet with proteins, fibre and carbohydrates. On Monday, vegetable pulao, egg curry, peanut-jaggery chikki. Similarly on Tuesday, tamarind rice, ridge gourd chutney, boiled egg, ragi porridge; on Wednesday, vegetable rice, aloo kurma, boiled egg, peanut-kaggery chikki; on Thursday, lemon rice/sambar rice, tomato chutney, boiled egg; on Friday, rice, leafy dal, boiled egg, peanut-jaggery chikki; and on Saturday, leafy vegetable rice, dal rasam, ragi porridge and sweet pongal.

After inaugurating the programme, the Chief Secretary joined students for the meal, interacting with them to assess food quality and their overall well-being. He advised them to study diligently, aim for success, and make their parents proud.

District Collector P Ranjith Basha expressed pride over the participation of the Chief Secretary and emphasised the government’s commitment to the scheme’s effective implementation.

Joint Collector Dr B Navya, Adoni Sub-Collector Maurya Bharadwaj, Assistant Collector Challa Kalyani, DEO Samuel Paul, DSP Mahabub Basha, other officials, faculty and students participated in the programme.