CSMRS team visits Polavaram Project

Polavaram: Scientists from the Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS), functioning under the Ministry of Jal Shakti (Central Water Resources Department), conducted an inspection of the aggregates being used in the construction of the Polavaram Irrigation Project on Thursday. CSMRS scientists Ravi Agarwal and Lalit Kumar Solanki carried out a detailed examination of the aggregates used for various structural works at the project site on the first day of their visit.

On-site tests were conducted as part of the inspection process. The team is scheduled to continue its visit to the Polavaram Project on Friday as well. On the first day, the inspection team examined the aggregates being used in the construction of the diaphragm wall. Large-scale concreting works are currently underway at the Polavaram Project, and the CSMRS scientists thoroughly tested the 20 mm and 40 mm aggregates used in the concrete works.

As part of quality control procedures, the aggregates are stored in block form for additional testing during usage. These blocks were also inspected by the CSMRS team. The scientists examined the aggregates at the project’s on-site laboratory and also collected samples for further analysis. The quality and strength parameters of the collected aggregates will be subjected to more detailed testing at the CSMRS laboratory.

The inspection team was accompanied by Water Resources Department Executive Engineers D Srinivas and Balakrishna, along with Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) General Manager A Gangadhar and Deputy General Manager Murali Pammi among others.