Intense Cold Grip Telangana as Winter Sets In

As winter takes hold, Telangana is experiencing a significant drop in temperatures, with the cold intensifying just days after the season officially began. Many residents are reluctant to go outdoors during the chilly mornings and evenings. The meteorological department has reported minimum temperatures already reaching single digits across various parts of the state, and forecasts indicate a further decline over the next few days. Many areas are expected to see minimum temperatures plummet by three to four degrees Celsius below normal in the coming days.

To address these weather conditions, the meteorological department has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts. Residents are warned of the possibility of cold waves in North Telangana, as well as in West and Central Telangana, over the next three days.

Recent temperature readings show the seriousness of the situation, with recordings in single digits in several regions. Temperatures include 6.4 degrees Celsius in Patancheru, 8.2 in Adilabad, 10.5 in Rajendranagar, 8.8 in Medak, 11.5 in Hanamkonda, 12.2 in Ramagundam, 13 in Nalgonda, 12.5 in Nizamabad, 12.4 in Dundigal, 13.6 in Hayathnagar, 13.2 in Hyderabad, 16 in Bhadrachalam, 14.6 in Khammam, 15 in Hakimpet, and 15.1 degrees in Mahbubnagar.

As the cold weather settles in, residents are urged to take precautions. It is advisable to wear warm layers, including sweaters or jackets, whenever heading outdoors. Those on bikes should ensure they wear helmets and caps that cover their ears and heads, along with gloves for added warmth. For motorists, keeping windshields clean and ensuring wipers are functional are crucial. Drivers are also reminded to exercise caution and drive slowly, as roads may be damp from fog and dew, increasing the risk of accidents.