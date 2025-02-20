CSRK Prasad takes charge as V-C of JNTU-K

Kakinada : Prof CSRK Prasad officially assumed charge as the vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University- Kakinada (JNTU-K) on Wednesday. University officials, former vice-chancellors, teaching and non-teaching staff extended a warm welcome to him.

After taking charge, Prof Prasad held a meeting with the registrar, OSD, directors, principals of campus colleges, heads of departments, faculty members, and non-teaching staff.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted JNTU-K’s rich legacy, recalling that the university, established in 1946, has produced eminent personalities like Metro Man E Sreedharan. He urged collective efforts to further enhance JNTU’s reputation and encouraged alumni to contribute to the university’s development.

Prof Prasad emphasised the role of the university in achieving Viksit Bharat and Swarna Andhra’s goals. He has set an ambitious target to secure a place in the top 100 of NIRF rankings and stressed the need to encourage students towards startups and innovation. In-charge registrar Prof V Ravindra Nath and OSD Prof D Koteswara Rao, along with other university officials were present.