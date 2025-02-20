Live
- Papon calls his track ‘Sabse Haseen Tu’, a celebration of love
- What gave lyricist Hasrat Jaipuri, ‘Ishq ka sabak’?
- VP Dhankhar to interact with Ambedkar Marathwada University students on Feb 22
- Two killed, six hurt in Bengal as vehicle going to Maha Kumbh collides with truck on NH19
- How SONY Has Been Attracting Online Gamers for So Many Years
- Nippon Paint India Announces AYDA Award Winners 2024
- Sudhanshu Saria on Ali-Richa presenting TAPS: ‘Straight couple telling LGBTQ+ Story is cherry on top
- FIH Pro League: India captain Harmanpreet says team looks to maintain consistency in matches against Ireland
- EPIC Foundation, Taiwan’s TEEMA join hands to bolster trade relations
- Health Ministry launches screening drive against high BP, diabetes, cancer in adults
Just In
CSRK Prasad takes charge as V-C of JNTU-K
Prof CSRK Prasad officially assumed charge as the vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University- Kakinada (JNTU-K) on Wednesday.
Kakinada : Prof CSRK Prasad officially assumed charge as the vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University- Kakinada (JNTU-K) on Wednesday. University officials, former vice-chancellors, teaching and non-teaching staff extended a warm welcome to him.
After taking charge, Prof Prasad held a meeting with the registrar, OSD, directors, principals of campus colleges, heads of departments, faculty members, and non-teaching staff.
Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted JNTU-K’s rich legacy, recalling that the university, established in 1946, has produced eminent personalities like Metro Man E Sreedharan. He urged collective efforts to further enhance JNTU’s reputation and encouraged alumni to contribute to the university’s development.
Prof Prasad emphasised the role of the university in achieving Viksit Bharat and Swarna Andhra’s goals. He has set an ambitious target to secure a place in the top 100 of NIRF rankings and stressed the need to encourage students towards startups and innovation. In-charge registrar Prof V Ravindra Nath and OSD Prof D Koteswara Rao, along with other university officials were present.