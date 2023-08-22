CUAP inks tripartite MoU with JNU, CUP

Anantapur: Central University of Andhra Pradesh signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding with Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi and the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, named “The Consortium for Higher Educational Institutions (CHEIs) of India”.



The MoU is a joint venture initiated by three higher education institutions established by Government of India, at JNU in New Delhi.

Vice Chancellor of Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Prof S A Kori while hailing the MoU hoped this will be a milestone in the progress of University towards achieving its objectives of providing opportunities to student community for enhancing their knowledge and skills.

JNU Vice Chancellor Prof Shantishree Dhulipudi Pandit and the Vice Chancellor of Central University of Punjab, Prof R P Tiwari stated that the MoU will benefit the students of three universities.

The Consortium seeks to develop academic collaboration for scaling up implementation of NEP 2020, facilitating skilling and entrepreneurship, sharing resources and to encourage research contributions for solving the problems of local and regional communities.

All the participating institutions recognise the importance of strong collaboration between HEIs in terms of research, academic activities, and social outreach with a view to meaningfully upscaling implementation of reforms envisioned in NEP 2020.

Further, the Consortium aims to focus on other areas such as advancement of knowledge-based enterprises, appropriate technical and management skills for future technology development, information exchange, and work towards a knowledge-driven society with human values and universal brotherhood.

The member Universities of Consortium have agreed to offering joint degree/diploma/certificate courses providing a forum for collaboration in academics and research and to share infrastructure, equipment, library and other resources.

They will be facilitating joint supervision of PhD programmes and internship and dissertation work of graduate and post-graduate students apart from conducting joint training programmes, seminars, webinars, and conferences to promote knowledge and enhance research and other relevant skills.

The Universities will be undertaking joint research projects for attracting extramural funding and put in a collaborative effort to address the environmental and health issues of the region. The MoU will also be promoting faculty-student exchange and entrepreneurial activity while organising joint placement drives. The Universities will also be maintaining joint consultancy services.