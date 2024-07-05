CUAP secures 32nd spot in IIRF ranking

Anantapur: Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) has reached 32nd spot in IIRF (Indian Institutional Ranking Framework) ranking 2024. The ranking is based on seven significant criteria, which includes placement performance, teaching learning resource & pedagogy, research etc.

The university is working to achieve its goal of becoming one among the top ten central universities in the country.

From its humble beginnings in 2018 with only 4 undergraduate and 2 postgraduate program mes, CUAP has expanded to offer 8 undergraduate and 17 postgraduate programmes, like BSc in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, MSc in Mathematics and Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Applied Psychology, Clinical Psychology etc. Additionally, CUAP has introduced 6 PhD programmes.

The University’s placement cell organises on-campus and online placement drives to offer students a wide range of options.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof SA Kori congratulated the CUAP community for their teamwork crediting them for all achievements. He expressed hope that the CUAP Vision-2047 Document would help the university to emerge as a modern 21st century institution of higher learning in all aspects.