CUAP to shift to own campus by mid-2024

Anantapur: The Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP), which is established under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014 after the AP bifurcation, is likely to move into its new campus in lush green 500 acres by the middle of 2024. Going by the speed at which works are being executed and monitored by Vice-Chancellor S A Kori, it is said that it will be a unique achievement for an institution to shift to its own campus in 3-4 years.

The total establishment cost is Rs 750 crore earmarked for the purpose. The first phase of the project involves building of 2 boys’ hostels, 1 girl’s hostel apart from classrooms and administrative buildings.

“Before the general elections itself, the CUAP will shift from its transit campus to the new campus in Janthuluru on the city outskirts. Being the latest and smart campus, it is endued with all ultra-modern facilities and amenities,” stated Kori while talking to The Hans India.

The second phase construction which would continue non-stop beyond 2024, will cost another Rs 350 crore like the first phase. The campus is empowered by solar energy and will run the entire campus with solar energy, he added.

The budgetary support given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has enabled building of new campus on a mission mode. The vice-chancellor’s determination is yielding the desired results.