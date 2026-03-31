Cultural performance delights lawyers

Vijayawada: Amid the intense campaigning and heightened activity surrounding the Bezwada Bar Association elections scheduled for March 31, 2026, a refreshing cultural interlude brought cheer and relaxation to members of the legal fraternity.

With several advocates actively engaged in canvassing and election-related activities, the Bar Association, under the leadership of its president AK Basha, organised a special performance by Dr Krishnaveni Acharya from New Delhi. The highlight of the event was her captivating presentation of Udaravani Kala, a unique and expressive art form that blends voice modulation with storytelling.

Through her performance, Dr Krishnaveni Acharya creatively depicted the nuances of lawyers’ election campaigns as well as the dynamics of courtroom arguments. Her artistic narration humorously reflected the styles of advocacy and the spirited nature of electioneering within the Bar, striking a chord with the audience.

The engaging presentation provided a much-needed break from the election stress, transforming the atmosphere into one of laughter and camaraderie. Advocates, who had been immersed in the hectic pace of campaigning, appreciated the effort to introduce a moment of cultural relaxation during the busy schedule.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation, with members of the Bar thoroughly enjoying the performance. The blend of humour, insight, and creativity not only entertained but also offered a light-hearted perspective on the professional lives of lawyers.

At the conclusion of the event, the advocates felicitated Dr Krishnaveni Acharya in recognition of her outstanding performance and her efforts in bringing joy and positivity to the gathering. The organisers noted that such initiatives help foster unity and goodwill among members, even during competitive times like elections. The Bezwada Bar Association elections, meanwhile, continue to generate considerable interest, with candidates intensifying their campaigns ahead of the polling.