Cultural programmes mark International Mother Language Day

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Creativity and Culture Commission commemorated the ‘International Mother Language Day’ with a literary and cultural programme at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music and Dance College here on Friday.

International Mother Language Day, observed annually on February 21, was established by UNESCO in 1999 to promote linguistic and cultural diversity. The event featured discourses by esteemed scholars, including Dr Gumma Sambasiva Rao, Dr G V Purnachand, Dr Dhulipala Ramakrishna, Dr Yashoda Purnachandra Rao, Dr Kappagantu Ramakrishna and Valiveti Sivaramakrishna.

They mainly focused on the significance of linguistic diversity and the multilingual system. Their insights highlighted the richness and beauty of the

Telugu language, inspiring the audience to cherish and preserve their linguistic heritage.

Adding to the cultural flavour, students from the Music and Dance College showcased traditional dance pieces that celebrated the values and heritage of the Telugu language.

Under the guidance of Dr Ch Ajaykumar, dance lecturer of the college, the college students presented dance items like ‘Maa Telugu Talliki Mallepudanda’, ‘Tenela Tetala Matalatho’, ‘Chakkera Kalipina Maatalato’ and rendered beautiful songs like ‘Tenela Tetala Matalato’, ‘Ye Desam Kannadi Goppa Charitra’, ‘Jayati Jayati Bharata Maata’ and ‘Palu Matala Bhashala’. K L Narasamma, vocal lecturer of the music college, also guided the students.

All the performances received widespread acclaim from attendees.

The programme was graced by R Mallikharjuna Rao, Director, Culture, who honoured the distinguished guests and emphasised the importance of preserving mother languages for future generations.

This celebration not only paid tributes to the Telugu language but also

reinforced the global commitment to fostering linguistic diversity and cultural preservation.