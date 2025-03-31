Cultural splendor marks Ugadi celebrations in Chittoor, Tirupati

Tirupati / Chittoor: ‘Viswavasu Nama Samvatsara Ugadi’ was celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in both Chittoor and Tirupati districts on Sunday. The festivities highlighted rich Telugu culture through ‘Panchanga Sravanam,’ cultural performances, and traditional puja rituals.

In Chittoor, district Collector Sumit Kumar and SP VN Manikanta Chandolu graced the celebrations as chief guests at the event organised by State Tourism & Culture and Endowments departments at Nagaiha Kalakshetram. ‘Panchanga Sravanam’ was conducted by Kanipakam Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple Vedic scholar Chilakamarthi Venkata Subbarao. A ‘Kavi Sammelanam’ held on this occasion received immense appreciation from audience, reminiscing poetic excellence of Ashtadiggajas during the reign of Sri Krishnadevaraya. The significance of Telugu language was emphasised, with poets lauding its literary heritage. Children enthusiastically chanted ‘Jai Telugu Thalli.’ Various cultural performances by young participants captivated the audience.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Sumit Kumar wished for prosperity and well-being for all, stressing the need to preserve and promote Telugu traditions and values. SP VN Manikanta Chandolu emphasised the importance of teaching Telugu language to younger generation and inculcating cultural awareness in them.

CHUDA Chairperson Kathari Hemalatha and DRO K Mohan Kumar also addressed the gathering.

As part of Ugadi celebrations, certificates of appreciation and mementos were awarded to students, who excelled in competitions. Several officials, including Samagra Shiksha APC Venkata Ramana, District Endowments Officer Chittemma, Collectorate AO Kulasekhar, Chittoor RDO Srinivasulu, and Tourism Manager Gauri, participated in the event.

In Tirupati, a grand celebration took place at Kacchapi Auditorium, where Joint Collector Shubham Bansal presided as the chief guest. He called for continuation of Telugu culture, Vedic knowledge, and Sanatana traditions as a cherished legacy. The festivities include mesmerising Kuchipudi, folk, and other cultural performances. Sanskrit Vedic School Acharya Bhava Narayanacharyulu delivered the ‘Panchanga Sravanam.’

The JC extended Ugadi wishes to people, emphasising the importance of preserving cultural roots. A special highlight was Ugadi Pratibha Puraskaram, where ten distinguished individuals were honoured for their contributions to literature, music, medicine, social service, and environmental conservation.

The awardees include Dr V Krishnaveni, M Sudhakar, Uppudadiyam Bharath Sarma, Dr Venkatarami Reddy, Dr T Bharathi, Dr Usha Kalawat, Dr Paidi Ankaiah, G Balkakrishna Reddy and Paleti Sivaji, who were felicitated with shawls, certificates, and mementos. A ‘Kavi Sammelanam’ was also conducted, focusing on the grandeur and significance of Ugadi and Telugu heritage.

The event saw participation from District Endowments Officer Ramachandra Reddy, District Information and Public Relations Officer Balakondayya, Tirupati Municipal Corporation official Amarayya, and officials from the tourism and endowments departments.