CUNY, VIIT ink pact for climate change study

Visakhapatnam: City University of New York (CUNY) and Vignan's Institute of Information Technology (Autonomous) (VIIT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to conduct studies on climate change.

As a part of the MoU, experts from CUNY have set up a weather station at the institution through which climate conditions could be studied from time to time. Seniors Professors from CUNY, Thomas A. Isekenegbe, Neil Phillip, Parimita Sen, Shakila Merchant, Tharendra Lakhankhar conducted a hands-on workshop 'climate change' for the students and faculty members on operating the weather station. Students from various government schools and colleges attended the session.

The event included poster-presentation and interactive sessions were also conducted during the workshop. Experts explained that the weather station installed on the campus will generate reports of relative temperature, wind speed and wind direction, relative humidity, ultraviolet radiation sensor, rainfall collector, air quality monitor, solar radiation sensor and soil moisture sensor.

Chairman of the Vignan Group Dr Lavu Rathaiah explained the importance of climate change and exhorted the students to be aware of its impact. He said the new weather station would be helpful not only for the institution but also for the region.

The Rector of the institution Dr. V. Madhusudhan Rao informed that the facility will be useful for the students and staff. He also highlighted that CIVIL and Environmental Studies Departments would undertake the studies in collaboration with CUNY and generate the reports on a daily basis.

Principal B Arundhati, deans and HoDs of all departments participated in the workshop that saw around 500 students and staff

members.