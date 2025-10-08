Curb adulterated liquor: CPM

Vijayawada: CPM leader Ch Babu Rao, along with district and local leaders staged a protest at Ibrahimpatnam Ring Centre near Vijayawada on Tuesday, demanding strict punishment for those involved in the state’s adulterated liquor racket. Women protesters participated by breaking liquor bottles to express their anger.

Rao inspected a local godown where adulterated liquor was being manufactured, noting that such operations, spreading from Thamballapalle in Annamaya district to Ibrahimpatnam, could not happen without government negligence.

Speaking on the occasion, Babu Rao urged immediate arrests of the culprits and a comprehensive investigation by an independent sitting judge.

He also highlighted the severe shortage of freshwater in 14 villages of the Mylavaram constituency, attributing it to ash pollution and official negligence. He criticised the coalition government for failing to provide clean water and demanded urgent measures to ensure supply to affected areas.

Babu Rao called for strict enforcement against liquor manufacturers, transparency regarding casualties, and justice for affected families.

CPM leaders N Ch Srinivas, K Saroja, Mahesh and others were present.