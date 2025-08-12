Curb ‘lawlessness’ in ZPTC bypolls, YSRCP urges SEC

Vijayawada: A YSRCP delegation met the State Election Commission (SEC) here on Monday, alleging “unprecedented subversion of democracy” in the ZPTC byelections for Pulivendula and Ontimitta.

Led by MLCs Lella Appi Reddy, Mondithoka Arun Kumar, Kalpalatha Reddy, and former ministers Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani), Velampalli Srinivas, and Jogi Ramesh, the group accused the TDP-led alliance of using compromised officials to intimidate voters, distribute cash, and attack YSRCP workers in Pulivendula, the home constituency of former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Perni Nani claimed TDP leaders offered Rs 10,000 per vote and confiscated voter slips.

The delegation demanded voter list redistribution, public announcements, helplines, and CCTV cameras at polling stations to ensure fair elections. They warned that the TDP’s tactics would fail, asserting that free and fair elections would favor YSRCP, and the ruling alliance’s actions would lead to its political downfall.