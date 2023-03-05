  • Menu
Currency notes flies out from an auto at Narasannapet Road in Srikakulam

The currency notes of Rs. 500 fell from an auto on the road at the toll plaza on Srikakulam Narasannapet Road. However, the staff of the toll plaza noticed that the notes had fallen and collected about Rs. 88,000 that fell on the road and handed it over to the Narasannapet police.

However, it remains a mystery whether the currency notes scattered by mistake or it was done deliberately. There are suspicions that it is the money distributed to the voters in the context of MLC elections for the quota of graduates and local bodies.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident from all angles.

