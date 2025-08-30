Customs official felicitated on retirement

Vijayawada: Sridhar Tanaji Dhumal, Joint commissioner of Customs department has said Assistant Commissioner Abdul Azeem’s exceptional dedication and service has earned him a distinguished place in the department. He praised Azeem’s commitment and performance in his 33 years of service describing him as a role model for all government employees.

Speaking at Azeem’s retirement felicitation ceremony held at the Customs Headquarters in Auto Nagar here on Friday, Sridhar noted that Azeem brought pride to both the Customs and GST departments by consistently achieving excellence in his duties. He was the recipient of numerous awards and commendations during his tenure. “Azeem’s devoted work ethic and integrity should serve as an example to every public servant,” the Joint Commissioner added.

GST Assistant Commissioner M Nagaraju also lauded services of Abdul Azeem stating that he is an ideal officer who rose through the ranks with persistence and hard work.

In his address, Abdul Azeem attributed his success to his determination to deliver positive results and the unwavering support of his colleagues, superiors and other staff. He expressed gratitude for the recognition and camaraderie throughout his career.

A large number of colleagues and Customs and GST officials honoured Azeem with mementos and warm greetings during the ceremony. The event was attended by several officials from the Customs and GST departments, including VSK Rayalu, Madhubabu, Ravikumar, Gadde Tilak, Srinivas Chowdary, T Vivekananda, Gummadi Seetharamayya Chowdary, PV Satyanarayana, P Koteshwar Rao, NS Nagesh Babu, Parvathaneni Prasad, KN Shastri, family members and friends.