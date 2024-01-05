CVI Recourse Centre to help visually impaired

Visakhapatnam: Taking a step towards improving the lives of children suffering from cortical/cerebral visual impairment (CVI), the Institute for Vision Rehabilitation at the L V Prasad Eye Institute inaugurated Vasantha-Krupa Palakurthi Vision-Aid Resource Centre for cortical/cerebral visual impairment in Visakhapatnam.

The facility was launched with the partnership of Vision-Aid, USA, along with a generous support of the Palakurthi Foundation of the USA in honour of late Dr Krupasagar Palakurthi, a renowned ophthalmologist from Hyderabad, who dedicated his entire life to serving the underprivileged.

The new centre aims to alleviate challenges faced by children and families affected by CVI—a brain-based visual impairment where the eyes may function normally, but the brain’s ability to interpret and comprehend visual information is impaired.

Approximately 30-40 per cent of children with visual impairments are affected by CVI, ranking it among the leading causes of pediatric visual impairment worldwide. Head of the Institute for Vision Rehabilitation at LVPEI Dr Beula Christy stresses the significance of early intervention and tailored support for individuals with CVI that offers various services, including clinical examinations, tailored vision assessments, and specialised interventions like vision therapy, visual skills training, speech therapy and counselling for children and their families.

Emphasising on the mission, head of GMR Varalakshmi campus Dr Bhavik Panchal said the facility intends to empower children with CVI to navigate the world with confidence and self-reliance.