Cyber Security Hackathon winners felicitated

Vijayawada: VIT-AP University, in association with the National Cyber Security Research Council (NCSRC), hosted a grand felicitation ceremony on Saturday to honour the top-performing teams from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Semi-Final of Hackathon X -a prestigious national-level cyber security competition. The event took place at the university’s lush Amaravati campus, bringing together students, faculty, cyber security experts, and dignitaries in a spirited celebration of innovation and digital defence.

The HackathonX Semi-Final, held on April 10, featured over 150 participants who had advanced through a rigorous preliminary round.

The 8-hour non-stop challenge comprised two technically demanding segments:

Addressing the gathering, Dr SV Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University, reaffirmed the university’s commitment to fostering technical excellence and supporting initiatives that empower India’s youth in emerging fields.

Through events like HackathonX, NCSRC and VIT-AP University continue to champion cybersecurity education and innovation, helping build a safer digital future for India. Tenali Sravan Kumar, Chief Guest and Tadikonda MLA commended the students’ passion and encouraged them to continue contributing to India’s technological advancement. The challenges we face in today’s digital age are evolving rapidly.

The top three teams from the semi-final were felicitated during the ceremony: First Place: PAHADI PAYLOADS- VIT-AP University, Second Place: PyCODE- VIT-AP University. And the Third Place: H4CK_077-– RMK College of Engineering and Technology. Dr Sudhakar Elango – Dean of SCOPE of VIT-AP University, delivered the Vote of Thanks.