Cybercrime police station to be set up in every district

Vijayawada: Home minister V Anitha announced on Tuesday that the state government is taking significant steps to modernise the police department by equipping it with advanced tools, vehicles, and improved infrastructure.

Speaking during a discussion on the law and order situation in Assembly, the home minister revealed that the government has decided to set up a dedicated cybercrime police station in every district and expedite the restoration of 50,000 closed-circuit (CC) cameras across the state.

Anitha said that the government has already installed or restored 50,000 CC cameras as part of its plan to deploy one lakh cameras statewide. She criticised the previous YSRCP government for allowing thousands of CC cameras to become non-functional during its tenure. To address this, the current administration has allocated Rs 12 crore to ensure the swift restoration of these cameras.

The home minister pointed out that only three cybercrime police stations existed in the state under the YSRCP rule. In contrast, the current government is working to establish a cybercrime police station in every district to combat the rising threat of cybercrime. She observed that even highly educated professionals are increasingly falling victim to cybercriminals, underscoring the urgent need for robust measures to tackle this issue.

Anitha accused the previous YSRCP government of neglecting the police department, failing to provide basic tools necessary for effective case investigations. In contrast, she said the current government is actively strengthening the department by introducing modern technologies, such as drones for surveillance, and enhancing vigilance against anti-social elements.

Additionally, Anitha informed the Assembly that the police department is providing vehicles to personnel and undertaking repairs of police stations to improve operational efficiency. She reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring swift investigations, delivering justice, and punishing the guilty. Anitha also reiterated the government’s dedication to women’s safety and maintaining law and order across the state.