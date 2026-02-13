‘Funky’ review: A breezy meta-comedy

Rating: 3/5

Funky marks the coming together of Vishwak Sen and K.V. Anudeep in a quirky comedy entertainer that plays with the idea of cinema within cinema. Known for his mass and intense roles, Vishwak Sen steps into a lighter, more playful space, delivering a refreshing performance. With Kayadu Lohar as the female lead, Funky sets out to be a carefree theatrical experience driven by humour, colour, and chaos.

Story

Komal (Vishwak Sen) is a passionate director working on a film titled Funky. When production troubles and rising budgets affect the producer’s health, his daughter Chitra (Kayadu Lohar) steps in to take charge. In a bold move, she decides to replace Komal to finish the film. What follows is a series of humorous situations, ego clashes, misunderstandings, and comic twists as Komal tries to reclaim his space and prove his worth. The film unfolds as a light-hearted battle of control, creativity, and confidence, wrapped in playful storytelling.

Performances

Vishwak Sen shines in a refreshing comic avatar, effortlessly delivering quirky one-liners and physical comedy with ease. His departure from intense roles feels natural and enjoyable. Kayadu Lohar brings charm, elegance, and confidence to her role, sharing a pleasant on-screen chemistry with the protagonist. The supporting cast adds flavour, creating multiple laugh-out-loud moments that enhance the film’s fun quotient.

Technicalities

Director K.V. Anudeep focuses on humour-driven storytelling, creating a breezy entertainer designed purely for laughter. Bheems Ceciroleo provides a light background score that supports the film’s mood, while the cinematography adds colour and vibrancy to the visuals. The production design is lively, and the film maintains a crisp runtime that keeps the narrative moving without fatigue.

Analysis

Funky works best when viewed as a stress-free entertainer rather than a layered narrative. It doesn’t aim for depth or complexity, but instead focuses on delivering simple fun, humour, and theatrical enjoyment. The film succeeds as a casual watch that offers laughter, lightness, and entertainment for families and youth alike.

Funky is a colourful, cheerful comedy that thrives on performances, humour, and a breezy narrative tone. It may not be story-heavy, but it delivers exactly what it promises — fun, laughter, and a feel-good theatrical experience.