Cycling plays a crucial role in combating air pollution

Kurnool: Cycling can play a decisive role in reducing air pollution and building a healthier society, said Municipal Commissioner P Vishwanath. As part of the ‘Swarnandhra – Swachhandhra’ initiative, a ‘Clean Air’ awareness cycle rally was organised on Saturday from the Collectorate to Raj Vihar. The event saw enthusiastic participation from municipal employees, students, and women’s groups, who later took the Swachh Andhra pledge to promote clean air and sustainable living.

Addressing the gathering, Commissioner Vishwanath highlighted the increasing threat of air pollution to public health, drawing parallels with the alarming situation in Delhi and other major cities.

He stressed that individual responsibility plays a vital role in tackling this crisis.

“If every citizen adopts cycling as a regular means of transportation, the vehicular emissions that contribute heavily to air pollution can be significantly reduced. This simple step benefits not just the environment but also improves personal health,” he said.

The Commissioner also explained the multiple benefits of cycling, including reduced carbon footprint, improved physical fitness, and cleaner surroundings.

He emphasized the need for citizens, government officials, and community organizations to collectively work toward creating a pollution-free environment. “Each person’s contribution matters.

When individuals choose bicycles over motor vehicles, they are directly supporting cleaner air and a healthier future,” he added.

Officials, staff members, DWCRA women, and students actively participated in the rally and pledged to adopt sustainable practices. The event concluded with a strong message of community participation in building a cleaner and greener Andhra Pradesh.