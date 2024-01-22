Cyclist on millets promotion

Live
Anantapur: On a mission to promote millets, Neeraj Kumar has taken up cycle yatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 45 days. He has completed 3,800 km so far and will reach Kanyakumari on January 31. He will go through 11 States and visit all Krishi Vignan Kendras (KVKs) in villages and towns, to create awareness over millets consumption.
Enroute his cyclothon, Neeraj Kumar made a brief stop-over in Anantapur on Sunday and briefly addressed the Millets Mela that has been going on from January 20-22. Speaking to 'The Hans India', Neeraj Kumar said unless people take an about turn from unhealthy food habits to millet food, society's health is in peril. He called upon for reversing the trend and a switch-over to millets and organic cultivation. After visiting Krishi Vignan Kendra at Reddipali, he left for Chickballapur.