Cyclone Dana Hits Odisha Coast, North Coastal Andhra to receive moderate rains

Cyclone Dana, which has been brewing in the Bay of Bengal, made landfall between Dhamra and Habali Khati near Jamuna Puri early Friday morning. The cyclone brought heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to the region, accompanied by powerful winds reaching speeds of 100 to 120 kilometers per hour. As the cyclone continues to move west-northwest, meteorological experts predict a gradual weakening of its intensity.

As of now, northern Odisha is experiencing significant rainfall as a direct effect of the cyclone. The Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rains may also occur in isolated areas within the north Coastal districts. In addition, scattered rain is likely in the North Telangana districts on Saturday.

Ronanki Kurmanath, Managing Director of the AP Disaster Management Organization, reported that Cyclone Dana made landfall near the Habali Khati Nature Camp in Dhamra between 1:30 am and 3:30 am on Friday. He stated that the landfall process could continue for another 2-3 hours, urging residents of North Coastal Andhra to remain vigilant.

Fortunately, the threat posed to Andhra Pradesh, particularly to Uttar Andhra, has been mitigated. The cyclone, which developed from an extreme air system over the east-central Bay of Bengal, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm by Wednesday. By 10 pm Thursday, it was centered approximately 420 km from Paradeep, 450 km from Dhamra, and 500 km from Sagar Island in West Bengal. The storm was named 'Dana' in honor of the country of Oman.

In light of the adverse weather conditions, the Cyclone Warning Center in Visakhapatnam has advised fishermen against venturing out to sea until the 26th of this month due to strong winds along the North Andhra coast. A second warning signal has been raised for the ports of Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam, and Krishnapatnam, while Kalingapatnam and Bhimunipatnam ports have also been informed of the potential dangers.

As the situation continues to develop, authorities and residents in the affected areas are encouraged to stay updated on weather reports and necessary safety measures.