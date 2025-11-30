Cyclone Ditwah Approaches South Coast, heavy rains expected in coastal Andhra

Cyclone Ditwah continues its north-northwestward trajectory over the southwest Bay of Bengal and Sri Lanka. Currently situated 150 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 250 km south of Chennai, the cyclone has been advancing at a speed of 5 km/h over the past six hours. Meteorological Department officials have warned that it is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm within the next few hours.

Due to this development, the south coast is expected to experience significant impacts today, with districts including Nellore, Chittoor, Tirupati, and Kadapa anticipated to receive very heavy rainfall. The Meteorological Department has issued a moderate rainfall warning for the region, forecasting heavy rains across central coastal districts as well. Gusty winds are also expected, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h.

Notably, Cyclone Ditwah's impact coincides with the timing of Cyclone Montha, which affected the area a month ago on October 28, 29, and 30. As the situation evolves, residents are urged to remain vigilant and take appropriate precautions.