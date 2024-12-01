Live
- Jyoti to lead 20-member Indian squad in Women’s Junior Asia Cup
- Ola Electric vehicle registrations decline by 33 pc in November
- MLA Nagaraju inaugurates national tennis tourney
- Jay Shah begins tenure as ICC Chair, outlines plans on Olympics & women’s cricket
- Neglected for long, KU set for a revamp
- SFI bandh: Edn institutions remain shut
- Root surpasses Sachin to become leading run-scorer in 4th innings of Test matches
- Rahul Gandhi, Kharge honour BSF personnel on Raising Day, commend their dedication & courage
- Officials told to strengthen tanks by monsoon
- Cyclone Fengal Disrupts flight services in Vizag and Tirupati
Heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Fengal have caused significant disruptions in air travel across Andhra Pradesh. As a result of the adverse weather conditions, numerous flight services from Visakhapatnam have been cancelled.
Airport officials confirmed that flights between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati have been particularly affected due to the intense rainfall in Tirupati. Additionally, the severe impact of the cyclone on Chennai has led to the cancellation of Visakhapatnam-Chennai flight services.
Travelers are advised to stay updated on their flight status and take necessary precautions as the weather situation continues to evolve.
