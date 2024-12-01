Cyclone Fengal Disrupts flight services in Vizag and Tirupati

Heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Fengal have caused significant disruptions in air travel across Andhra Pradesh. As a result of the adverse weather conditions, numerous flight services from Visakhapatnam have been cancelled.

Airport officials confirmed that flights between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati have been particularly affected due to the intense rainfall in Tirupati. Additionally, the severe impact of the cyclone on Chennai has led to the cancellation of Visakhapatnam-Chennai flight services.

Travelers are advised to stay updated on their flight status and take necessary precautions as the weather situation continues to evolve.