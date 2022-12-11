Cyclone Mandous weakens to low-pressure, light rains to continue for two days

Andhra Pradesh Disaster Department Special Chief Secretary said that even though Cyclone Mandous has weakened into a low pressure in South East Bay of Bengal, people should be alert. He said there is a chance of light to moderate rains in the state on Sunday and Monday. He said that in the wake of the impact of Cyclone Mandous the government has taken special measures as per the directives of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that Jawahar Reddy conducted reviews every day and issued instructions to the officials about the procedures to be implemented.

"Since the formation of low pressure, the state emergency operation center of the disaster agency along with the director of the disaster agency Ambedkar has been monitoring the movement of the storm and issuing instructions to the collectors of the respective districts," he said adding that the disaster management mechanism was working continuously for 24 hours and responded promptly, clearly assessing the tension and the measures taken by the government to reduce the damage.

He said the fishermen who went hunting in the sea have been called back. It is explained that in the background of heavy rains and strong winds, storm warning messages have been sent to more than one crore subscribers in six districts through Common Alert Protocol and AP Alert.



He said that the cyclone has shown intensity in 32 mandals of six districts. 708 people were evacuated from dangerous low-lying areas and moved to safer areas. He said that 33 relief camps have been set up and 778 people have been rehabilitated. "A total of 5 NDRF and 4 SDRF teams have been sent for relief operations, 2 in Prakasam district, 3 in SPSR Nellore district, 2 in Tirupati district and 2 in Chittoor district.



From Saturday morning to evening, 20.5 mm rainfall was recorded in Annamaiya district, 22 mm in Chittoor district, 10.1 mm in Prakasam district, 23.4 mm in Nellore, 2.4 mm in Tirupati district and 13.2 mm in YSR Kadapa district. He said that 32 areas in six districts have received more than 50 mm rainfall.